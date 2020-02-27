S.Korea and U.S. indefinitely postpone joint military drills over coronavirus
South Korea and the United States will postpone joint military drills until further notice, defense officials in Seoul said on Thursday, amid a growing coronavirus outbreak in South Korea that has now infected soldiers from both countries.
The U.S. military reported its first case of the coronavirus on Wednesday, in a 23-year-old soldier based in Camp Carroll, about 20 km (12 miles) from Daegu, where most of the country's 1,595 cases have been reported.
The South Korean military has also reported a number of infections, and has confined most troops to their bases.
