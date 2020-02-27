Left Menu
Development News Edition

India is incredible, lot of progress made in bilateral ties during visit: Trump

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 09:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 08:59 IST
India is incredible, lot of progress made in bilateral ties during visit: Trump
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump has said that the US' relationship with India is "extraordinary" right now and a lot of progress was made in bilateral ties during his maiden official visit to the country where America will be doing a lot of business. Talking to reporters here, after his return from India on Wednesday, Trump said, "He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) is a great gentleman, a great leader. It's an incredible country."

President Trump visited India from February 24 to 25. He was accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner and the top brass of his administration, including National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien. They visited Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi before leaving for Washington on Tuesday.

During his stay, he addressed a massive rally in Ahmedabad, visited Agra and held official meetings in New Delhi. The US president was feted at the world's largest cricket stadium in the "Namaste Trump" event in Ahmedabad and was cheered by tens of thousands of people.

"We were treated very, very well and we really enjoyed it. A lot of tremendous progress was made in terms of relationship--our relationship with India is extraordinary right now," he said. "We are going to be doing a lot of business with India, they are sending billions and billions of dollars now to the United States," Trump said in response to a question.

In a tweet, his daughter Ivanka said that, Trump announced that US International Development Finance Corporation "will establish a permanent presence in India to strengthen our economic ties, improve development plus further women's economic empowerment through WGDP (Women's Global Development and Prosperity Initiative)!" On her arrival from India, she thanked Modi for "your warm hospitality as we visited your beautiful country and celebrated the strength, spirit and unity of the US and India!"

"Throughout our visit we saw monumental achievements of human creativity & proof of the infinite capacity of the human heart!" she said. The First Lady tweeted two pictures of her with Trump facing the Taj Mahal in Agra.

"One of the Seven Wonders of the World, the breathtaking Taj Mahal!" she said. President Trump "reaffirmed the strong strategic partnership, vibrant economic ties and expanding security relationship between our two countries. Wonderful trip, but glad to be home! Thank you India!" said White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham.

During the visit, India and the US on Tuesday finalized defense deals worth USD 3 billion under which 30 military helicopters will be procured from two American defense majors for Indian armed forces. The deals will include procurement of 24 MH-60 Romeo helicopters by India from the US at a cost of USD 2.6 billion. Another contract to acquire six AH-64E Apache helicopters for USD 800 million from the US is also on the table.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Women's T20 World Cup: New Zealand win toss, elect to bowl against India

New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine won the toss and elected to bowl against India in a crucial Group A match of the ICC Womens T20 World Cup here on Thursday. India made two changes, bringing in Smriti Mandhana and Radha Yadav in place of Ar...

Judge throws out bribery charges in U.S. trial of former Alstom executive

A federal judge on Wednesday tossed all bribery charges on which a former executive at French industrial company Alstom SA had been found guilty at trial, a setback for U.S. prosecutors in a case that has tested the scope of an anti-bribery...

NZ Symphony Orchestra to perform Goldberg Variations in Lower Hutt

The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra will perform JS Bachs baroque masterpiece Goldberg Variations in Lower Hutt next week on 5 March.Directed by NZSO Concertmaster Vesa-Matti Leppnen, Goldberg Variations sees the Orchestra perform the variat...

Wagner's accuracy is second to none: Tom Latham

Ahead of the second Test against India, New Zealand batsman Tom Latham on Thursday praised Neil Wagner and said that the pacers accuracy is second to none. Wagner had missed the first Test against India due to the birth of his child. New Ze...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020