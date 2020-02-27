Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 09:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 09:51 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The number of new coronavirus infections inside China - the source of the outbreak - was for the first time overtaken by fresh cases elsewhere on Wednesday, with Italy and Iran emerging as epicenters of the rapidly spreading illness.

* Italy has reported more than 400 cases, centered on the industrial heartlands of Lombardy and Veneto. While Iran has reported only 139 cases, epidemiologists say the death rate of around 2% seen elsewhere suggest that the true number of cases must be many times higher.

* China said the number of new deaths stood at 29 on Thursday, the lowest daily rate since Jan. 28 and reported 433 new cases, against 406 on Wednesday.

* The virus has now killed a total of 2,744 people in the country, mostly in the central province of Hubei.

* The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday warned of the possibility of a community spread of the coronavirus in the country after a person in California who reportedly did not have relevant travel history or exposure to another known patient was infected.

* Dozens of people were being checked for the virus in the New York City area on Wednesday, officials said, but Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state has had no confirmed cases so far.

* U.S. health authorities have already said a global pandemic is likely.

* Austria has quarantined 12 people who were in close contact with a couple who were the country's first coronavirus cases.

* A second person suffering from the coronavirus died in France after he was admitted to hospital in Paris late on Tuesday

* The lockdown on over 700 people was imposed in a hotel on the Spanish island of Tenerife after an Italian doctor staying at the hotel tested positive for the virus late on Monday.

* Italians or people who recently visited Italy have tested positive in Algeria, Croatia, Spain and Switzerland.

* Brazil confirmed Latin America's first infection and the new disease was also detected for the first time in Pakistan, Sweden, Norway, Greece, Romania and Algeria.

* South Korea reported 334 additional cases of the new coronavirus on Thursday, the largest daily increase yet, as the U.S. issued a new travel warning for South Korea and a joint military drill was postponed.

* Japanese woman tested positive for coronavirus for a second time as the number of confirmed cases in Japan rose to 186 by Thursday from around 170 the day before.

* Two Germans tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total to 18.

* Kuwait's coronavirus cases rose to 25 after 13 more were confirmed and Bahrain's number of infections rose to 26 on Wednesday. The United Arab Emirates has 13 reported cases.

* Thailand reported three new cases on Wednesday, taking its total tally to 40.

* China has quarantined 257 passengers from two flights from South Korea, Chinese state media reported on Wednesday.

* Oil and Asian share markets extended losses on Thursday investors were on edge and sought safety in gold and bonds.

* Global stocks have further to run this year, but the likelihood of a correction of 10% or more is high, according to Reuters polls of market strategists, with the severity of the economic hit from coronavirus being the biggest risk.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa turns 78; PM, leaders greet

Karnataka Chief Minister and veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa turned 78 on Thursday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of leaders greeting him. Modi hailed Yediyurappa as a hardworking chief minister and wished him long life and...

Pak PM Imran to visit Qatar ahead of signing of US-Taliban peace deal

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Qatar on Thursday, just two days prior to the signing of a landmark peace deal between the US and the Taliban in Doha to end more than 18-year-long Afghan war that has claimed tens of thousands ...

UPDATE 2-Mainland China reports 433 new coronavirus cases, 29 deaths on Feb 26

Mainland China reported 433 new cases of coronavirus infections on Feb. 26, the National Health Commission said on Thursday, up from 406 on the previous day.The total number of confirmed cases on mainland China has now reached 78,497, the h...

Court sentences man to 20-years in jail for raping girl

A Simdega court has sentenced a man to 20-years in jail for raping a 17-year-old girl in Simdega district in 2018. Additional District Judge Madhuresh Kumar Verma on Wednesday sentenced 42-year-old Vinod Gupta after finding him guilty of ra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020