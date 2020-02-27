Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shenzhen prepares ban on eating cats and dogs after outbreak

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 13:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 13:07 IST
Shenzhen prepares ban on eating cats and dogs after outbreak
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The southern Chinese technology hub of Shenzhen is moving to outlaw the consumption of dogs and cats as the country clamps down on the wildlife trade that scientists suspect led to the coronavirus outbreak. The proposed regulations from the city government list nine types of meat that are permitted for consumption, including pork, chicken, beef and rabbit, as well as fish and seafood.

"Banning the consumption of wild animals is a common practice in developed countries and is a universal requirement of modern civilization," the notice said. Scientists suspect that the new virus passed to humans from animals. Some of the earliest infections were found in people who had exposure to a wildlife market in Hubei's provincial capital Wuhan, where bats, snakes, civets, and other animals were sold.

The document recognized dogs' and cats' status as pets and would ban their consumption. Snakes, turtles, and frogs were excluded from the approved list, despite being popular dishes in China's south. A ban on eating dog and cat meat in Shenzhen would be "extremely welcome," said Peter Li, China policy expert for Humane Society International, an animal welfare group.

"Although the trade in Shenzhen is fairly small compared with the rest of province, Shenzhen is still a huge city and is larger than Wuhan, so this would be very significant and could even have a domino effect with other cities following." The other permitted meats are lamb, donkey, ducks, geese, and pigeon. The proposal noted there are more than 2,000 species of protected wildlife in China.

Shenzhen's proposal follows a decision by the central government on Monday for an immediate ban in the trade and consumption of wild animals, after an initial suspension in January. The State Forestry and Grassland Administration is also moving to expand the scope of protected wildlife, and will revoke licenses for wildlife breeding organizations found to be breeding for consumption, Xinhua reported on Thursday.

Those caught eating protected animals would be fined up to 20,000 yuan ($2,850) and up to 2,000 yuan for non-protected animals, according to the draft. Shops serving protected meat face fines of up to 50,000 yuan. The public will have until Thursday to respond to the draft, according to the document.

In Yulin, a city in the neighboring province of Guangxi famous for its dog meat festival, most dog slaughter operations have closed in the past two months because of restrictions on moving dogs across provincial borders, Li said. ($1 = 7.0128 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

London stocks slide further as virus risks spread

UK shares took another beating on Thursday, as a sharp rise in the number of coronavirus cases outside China raised fears of a global pandemic, sending investors scrambling to perceived safe-haven assets. The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 1.9, wh...

WPP shares slide again after fourth-quarter slowdown

WPP, the worlds biggest advertising company, reported a sharp slowdown in its final quarter of the year on Thursday and said it did not expect any improvement in 2020, hammering its shares once again.WPP, which is in the middle of a three-y...

Lebanon to ask for 7-day grace period for March 9 bond-source

Lebanon intends to ask for a seven-day grace period for a 1.2 billion Eurobond that matures on March 9, as it is entitled to, in order to give financial advisers more time to draft a restructuring plan, a government source said on Thursday....

Delhi violence was pre-planned, says Nawab Malik

Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party NCP leader Nawab Malik on Thursday said that the Delhi violence was pre-planned. He demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Supreme Court has said that several lives cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020