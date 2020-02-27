Japan says China leader Xi's visit still on despite coronavirus
Japan said on Thursday that preparations for a rare state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping planned for April were going ahead, even as it called for sports and cultural events to be scaled down to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. "Things are on track for President Xi Jinping's visit to Japan, and we are proceeding as usual with preparations," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.
"A visit to Japan by the general secretary of China only happens once every 10 years." Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi spoke by telephone on Wednesday evening to confirm the visit would go ahead, Japan said.
China's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, will make a two-day visit to Japan from Friday, when he is due to meet with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Japan
- Xi Jinping
- Wang Yi
- Chinese
- Yoshihide Suga
- Shinzo Abe
- Toshimitsu Motegi
- Yang Jiechi
ALSO READ
Coronavirus could impact Chinese purchases of U.S. farm goods
UPDATE 1-Coronavirus could impact Chinese purchases of U.S. farm goods
Chinese family members allowed on latest virus evacuation flight to South Korea
Russia discharges second Chinese man to recover from coronavirus
Innoviz Technologies Selected by Shaanxi Heavy Duty Automobile Co. for Autonomous Truck Project at Chinese Port