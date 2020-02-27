UAE suspends passenger ferry services with Iran over coronavirus

The United Arab Emirates has suspended passenger ferry services with Iran until further notice over coronavirus fears, the state news agency WAM said on Thursday.

The UAE has also obliged all commercial ships coming to the country to provide a statement on the health status of their crews 72 hours before arrival to help prevent the spread of the virus, WAM said.

