At least 34 Turkish soldiers killed in air strikes in Syria's Idlib

At least 34 Turkish soldiers were killed in air strikes in Syria's Idlib on Thursday, the Syrian Observatory, a war monitor reported.

Turkey has sent thousands of troops and heavy military hardware into northwest Syria's Idlib province to back rebels looking to hold back an offensive by Syrian government and Russian forces aimed at taking back the rebel stronghold.

