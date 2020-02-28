Syrian state TV says Israeli helicopters launch missiles at Syrian military points
Syrian state TV said on Thursday Israeli helicopters launched missiles at Syrian military points in Al-Qahtaniyah, Al-Hurria, and Al-Qunaitra, injuring three soldiers.
It added that the helicopters came from above the Golan Heights, Syrian state TV said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
