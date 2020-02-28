Syrian state TV says Israeli helicopters launch missiles at Syrian military points

Syrian state TV said on Thursday Israeli helicopters launched missiles at Syrian military points in Al-Qahtaniyah, Al-Hurria, and Al-Qunaitra, injuring three soldiers.

It added that the helicopters came from above the Golan Heights, Syrian state TV said.

