Coronavirus risk to Americans low, but that can change

The risk to American people from coronavirus is low, but that could change, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Thursday.

"We have really been able to keep the risk to the Americans low right now so that everyday Americans don't need to be worried, but that can change and that's why it's important for all of us to prepare," Azar said at a White House event with President Donald Trump.

