One Hyundai Motor factory worker in S.Korea tests positive for virus - Yonhap

One worker at Hyundai Motor's factory complex in South Korea's southeastern city of Ulsan has tested positive for coronavirus, Yonhap News Agency said on Friday, without saying how they received the information.

A Hyundai spokesman said the company was checking the report. A spokesman for the company's workers union also said that a worker tested positive for the coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.