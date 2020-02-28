One female passenger on virus-hit cruise liner off Japan dies - media

One female passenger who was on board a virus-hit cruise liner off Japan has died, Japanese media reported on Friday, citing the health ministry.

The woman is Japanese and in her 70s, the reports said.

The quarantined Diamond Princess, off Japan's Yokohama port, has seen hundreds of coronavirus infections. If confirmed, it would be the fifth death from the coronavirus on the vessel.

