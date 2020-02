US asks its military in Saudi Arabia to avoid crowded venues as coronavirus spreads in neighbouring countries

The United States asked its military in Saudi Arabia to avoid crowded venues including malls and cinemas as coronavirus was reported spreading in neighbouring countries, according to a document from the U.S. embassy seeen by Reuters on Friday.

Saudi Arabia and Qatar are the only countries around the Gulf not to have reported coronavirus infections so far.

Iran, on the other side of the Gulf, is the Middle Eastern country most affected by the disease with 34 dead so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.