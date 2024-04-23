Saudi Arabia to host WEF Special Meeting on Global Collaboration on April 28

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], April 23 (ANI/WAM): Saudi Arabia will host the World Economic Forum (WEF) Special Meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth, and Energy for Development on 28th-29th April, reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA). At the two-day Special Meeting, Riyadh will convene more than 1,000 global leaders, including heads of state, government, and thought leaders from across the public and private sectors, as well as international organizations, academic institutions, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to address today's most pressing global development challenges.

The WEF Special Meeting sessions will promote productive dialogues to enhance global collaboration and stimulate collective international action to devise sustainable solutions. The Meeting will focus on three central themes, which include Global Collaboration, Growth, and Energy for Development. The agenda, which has been designed to revive the spirit of cooperation, includes several panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities and represents a unique convergence of global leaders and experts committed to forging a path totoward more resilient, sustainable, and equitable world. (ANI/WAM)

