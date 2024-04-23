Saudi Arabia to host WEF Special Meeting on Global Collaboration on April 28
Saudi Arabia will host the World Economic Forum (WEF) Special Meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth, and Energy for Development on 28th-29th April, reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], April 23 (ANI/WAM): Saudi Arabia will host the World Economic Forum (WEF) Special Meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth, and Energy for Development on 28th-29th April, reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA). At the two-day Special Meeting, Riyadh will convene more than 1,000 global leaders, including heads of state, government, and thought leaders from across the public and private sectors, as well as international organizations, academic institutions, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to address today's most pressing global development challenges.
The WEF Special Meeting sessions will promote productive dialogues to enhance global collaboration and stimulate collective international action to devise sustainable solutions. The Meeting will focus on three central themes, which include Global Collaboration, Growth, and Energy for Development. The agenda, which has been designed to revive the spirit of cooperation, includes several panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities and represents a unique convergence of global leaders and experts committed to forging a path totoward more resilient, sustainable, and equitable world. (ANI/WAM)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia and Pakistan emphasize the need for constructive dialogue between Islamabad and New Delhi to address unresolved issues, including Kashmir.
UAE-Saudi Arabia weekly flights soar 13.3 pc to 383 during Ramzan
Saudi Arabia echoes India's stance on Kashmir in joint statement with Pakistan
Blinken spoke to Turkish, Chinese, Saudi Arabian counterparts on avoiding escalation in Middle East
Increasing deposits in Pakistan’s central bank among Saudi Arabia’s USD 5 billion plan: report