Kenya's high court orders suspension of flights from China over coronavirus

  • Updated: 28-02-2020 17:03 IST
LKenya High Court Image Credit : Wikimedia

Kenya's High Court on Friday ordered flights from China to be temporarily suspended over the coronavirus outbreak, following a petition by the Law Society of Kenya. "I find that unless conservatory orders sought are granted Kenyans will continue to be exposed to the deadly disease coronavirus," Judge James Makau said.

Kenya has had no confirmed cases of the disease.

