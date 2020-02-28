Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling-UAE coronavirus scare confines Danish champion Morkov to Berlin hotel

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 20:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 20:28 IST
Cycling-UAE coronavirus scare confines Danish champion Morkov to Berlin hotel

Danish rider Michael Morkov faces an anxious wait alone in a Berlin hotel room to learn if he can compete in the world track championships, after being caught up in fallout from a coronavirus scare in the Gulf.

National champion Morkov, 34, left the UAE Tour on Wednesday and arrived in Berlin on Thursday to begin training for Sunday's madison event in the Berlin velodrome. But the Tour was cancelled on Thursday after two staff members of one of the participating teams were suspected of contracting the coronavirus.

The entire UAE peloton, including four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome, plus staff and officials, were in lockdown in their Abu Dhabi hotel - and Morkov meanwhile was also confined to his hotel room in Berlin where he will undergo tests. Denmark team spokesman Morten Anderson said Morkov was training alone in his room on rollers.

"He is in good spirits and doing fine, but he's tired of this situation that he has to be in the hotel," Anderson told reporters. "It's voluntary and we've told him not to leave. He would like to go to the track to train but now we are waiting for the UCI and German medical authorities to tell us his status.

"Hopefully we'll get the answer in a couple of hours." Anderson confirmed that Morkov was in the velodrome celebrating with the Danish team pursuit champions on Thursday.

The situation regarding the cancellation of the UAE Tour remained confused on Friday. The previous night, Froome and other riders took to Twitter to say they were confined to their hotel rooms, organisers said two Italian staff members of a team had been tested posititive for novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19. But cycling's governing body the UCI said on Friday that the cases were only suspected ones.

"The UCI confirms that the two final stages of the UAE Tour (23-29 February), which were to be raced Friday and Saturday, were cancelled late yesterday," the UCI said in a statement. "...While waiting for the results of tests and their communication, (authorities)... took the decision to interrupt this event in the interests of the health of riders and their staff, and to avoid the virus spreading."

Riders who were in the UAE Tour also face an anxious wait to find out the results of their tests. "Depending on the results obtained, these individuals will either be able to leave the country or, if contamination is confirmed, will be placed in quarantine," the UCI said.

It was "doing everything within its power to ensure the health of riders and people concerned." The rapid rise in coronavirus raised fears of a pandemic on Friday, with six countries reporting their first cases, and the World Health Organization warning it could spread worldwide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

RJD demands 90pc reservation for locals, Bihar govt says no

The Bihar government said on Friday that there is no need for 90 per cent reservations for locals in government jobs and educational institutions Replying to a calling attention motion in the Assembly, minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav said 50...

Swiss anti-viral ban on large events hits Geneva car show head-on

Switzerland on Friday banned large events expected to draw more than 1,000 people in a drive to curb the new coronavirus epidemic, prompting cancellation of the Geneva car show and grumbling from businesses watching demand vanish. The move ...

Coronavirus fears spark dash for safe-haven bonds, inflation expectations slide

Safe-haven German bond yields hit a five-month trough on Friday, Italian borrowing costs headed for their biggest weekly rise since October and a key gauge of long-term inflation expectations struck record lows as coronavirus panic swept th...

Turkey says talks with Russian delegation finished, team returning to Russia

Talks between Turkish officials and a Russian delegation in Ankara over developments in Syrias Idlib region have finished and Russian officials are returning to Russia, the Turkish foreign ministry said on Friday.The talks, which the minist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020