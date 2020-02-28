White House adviser: More US coronavirus cases likely but won't necessarily 'skyrocket'
The number of additional coronavirus cases in the United States is likely to increase but that does not mean they will "skyrocket" in North America, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday.
Kudlow, in an interview with Fox Business Network, added that while there are not currently U.S. supply chain problems that do not mean they will not surface.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
