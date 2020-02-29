Left Menu
Development News Edition

Somali forces capture Sufi militia camp after battle

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mogadishu
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 18:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 18:09 IST
Somali forces capture Sufi militia camp after battle
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Somali security forces have stormed a camp of a Sufi militia forcing their leaders to surrender after fighting in which 12 people were killed, officials and witnesses said on Saturday Fighting broke out between the army and the Ahlu Sunna Wal Jamaa (ASWJ) militia on Thursday night in Dhumasareb, the capital of the semi-autonomous Galmudug region and intensified on Friday.

"The Somali forces took full control of the base of the rival militias and the situation is normal now, the leaders of the Sufi militias have surrendered to the force commanders," Abdullahi Ahmed, a Somali army commander told AFP by phone According to witnesses, most of the Sufi fighters surrendered during heavy fighting in the evening before the Somali security forces managed to make their way into their main base late in the morning.

The leader of the Sufi group Sheikh Mohamed Shakir who was leading the fight against the Somali security forces briefed the press after surrendering to the government forces "We have decided to compromise for the public after learning the situation was getting worse leading to more problems," Shakir said.

"The government is responsible for our security and that of the town and the public as we have headed our weapons to them," he said earlier this month, the parliament of Galmudug elected Ahmed Abdi Kariye, a former minister backed by the federal government, as president of the region.

ASWJ leader Shakir rejected the result and declared himself president. A former Galmudug president, Ahmed Duale, also claimed victory by forming his own parliament The Sufi group has played a major role in the fight against the radical Shebab Islamists, supported by Al-Qaeda, and has controlled the main cities of Galmudug for the past 10 years.

In 2017, Shakir agreed to join the regional administration but later distanced himself from it due to disagreements with its president He then agreed to a new election before changing his mind and accusing the federal government of manipulating the process to install one if its supporters.

Somalia has been plunged into chaos since the fall of the autocrat Mohamed Siad Barre in 1991.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Two women injured in acid attack in Haryana's Ambala

Two women sustained severe burn injuries when an unidentified youth threw acid on them in this district of Haryana on Saturday, police said The victims were identified as Sonia 28 and her relative Binder 23, police said, adding the women we...

Searches unravel hidden cloud servers, encrypted data; Rs 400

cr unaccounted income Income Tax Dept Chennai, Feb 29 PTI Searches in the premises of a prominent Chennai based business group has unravelled the presence of hidden cloud servers and unaccounted income exceeding Rs 400 crore, the Incom...

U.S.-Taliban sign historic troop withdrawal deal in Doha

The United States signed a historic deal with Taliban insurgents on Saturday that could pave the way toward a full withdrawal of foreign soldiers from Afghanistan over the next 14 months and represent a step toward ending the 18-year-war th...

Chawrasia slips to 52nd in Oman

Indian golfer SSP Chawrasia shot even par 72 with three birdies and three bogeys to stay at one-under and Tied-52nd after the third round at the Oman Open here on Saturday Former champion Joost Luiten was part of a six way tie for the lead ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020