US, Taliban arrive at Doha ceremony to sign deal on Afghan future
US and Taliban negotiating teams arrived at a ceremony in Doha Saturday to sign a deal that will see America begin to withdraw its troops in return for insurgent guarantees
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who will oversee the signing, was greeted by Qatari officials, along with Washington's chief negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad
Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar led the insurgents' delegation.
