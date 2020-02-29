US, Taliban arrive at Doha ceremony to sign deal on Afghan future

US and Taliban negotiating teams arrived at a ceremony in Doha Saturday to sign a deal that will see America begin to withdraw its troops in return for insurgent guarantees

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who will oversee the signing, was greeted by Qatari officials, along with Washington's chief negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad

Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar led the insurgents' delegation.

