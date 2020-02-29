Pompeo urges Taliban to 'cut ties with Al-Qaeda'
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on the Taliban Saturday to honour its commitments to sever ties with jihadist groups as Washington signed a landmark deal with the Afghan insurgents
He called on the Taliban to "keep your promises to cut ties with Al-Qaeda." "I know there will be a temptation to declare victory, but victory for Afghans will only be achieved when they can live in peace and prosper," he said at the ceremony in Doha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mike Pompeo
- Doha
- Taliban
- Afghan
- AlQaeda
ALSO READ
American Anisimova stuns Svitolina in Doha
Sports News Roundup: Cowboys set on keeping Prescott; Rybakina wins opener in Doha and more
Pompeo lands in Doha to oversee signing of Taliban deal
Afghan delegation to meet Taliban in Doha: government
U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo arrives in Doha for signing of pact with Taliban