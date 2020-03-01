Left Menu
Development News Edition

Qatar says Gulf snub in Afghan signing unwise

  • PTI
  • |
  • Doha
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 16:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 16:30 IST
Qatar says Gulf snub in Afghan signing unwise

Doha, Mar 1 (AP) The tiny nation of Qatar expressed disappointment Sunday that nearly all of its Gulf neighbours snubbed invitations to attend the weekend peace signing ceremony between the US and the Taliban Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told The Associated Press in an interview that the presence of Saudi, Bahraini and Emirati officials at Saturday's event in Doha could have been an opportunity to signal unity amid a festering, nearly three-year-old crisis among the Gulf Cooperation Council members that has left Qatar isolated.

"We were hopeful that our GCC brothers and neighbors would join us in yesterday's ceremony," al Thani said. "We invited them for the ceremony, but unfortunately they didn't show up." Instead, he said their absence showed a continuing "absence of wisdom" among Qatar's neighbors at a time when tensions in the Middle East, especially with Iran, are running high. Oman was the only GCC member to send its foreign minister "We were hoping to see them participating with us because we believe it is a cooperative approach between all the group of friends of Afghanistan," he said, adding later: "We have, unfortunately, an absence of wisdom. In some countries in the region we want them to be more wise." Hosting and facilitating the crucial talks between the Taliban and the US was a diplomatic coup for regionally isolated Qatar. It helps to strengthen the country's strategic importance, not just as a major gas exporter and host to a sprawling US military base, but also as a US and European ally that can engage with a range of players, like the Taliban.

Saudi Arabia, for its part, welcomed the signing of the peace agreement. In its statement, it made no mention of Qatar's role, only saying that the agreement helps to restore stability in Afghanistan and benefits the region's security American officials had hoped all the Gulf Arab states would participate in the ceremony at which the US and the Taliban signed a peace deal aimed at ending 18 years of war. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who witnessed the signing of the deal, alluded to the Gulf crisis in a separate meeting with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha on Saturday.

The two discussed "the importance of a united GCC in standing against the Iranian regime's destabilizing activity," according to a US readout of the meeting Oman was the lone GCC member to send its foreign minister to the ceremony and Pompeo, who visited Muscat just two weeks ago, made a point of greeting Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi Abdullah at the event.

Despite US encouragement to the other members of the GCC, Al Thani said Qatar had received no response to its invitations, which were sent despite a January breakdown in talks aimed at resolving the crisis. The GCC has been split by a rift between Qatar on one side and Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates on the other since 2017 Al Thani said Qatar had still received no explanation for the suspension of the talks in January.

"There is no clear reason for why it's been suspended,” he said. "It was very surprising for us also given the timing with everything that is happening in the region. We believe that this is the time that should unite everyone toward one goal with all this turbulence that's happening with Iraq and Iran and the others. But unfortunately, it didn't happen." Al Thani lamented that the crisis, which has seen Qatar blockaded by its neighbors and caused economic distress, was lingering at a time of extreme tensions "We think a united GCC is good for everyone, it's good for the United States, it's good for the stability of the region,” he said. “The GCC was, at a certain point of time, the center of stability in the Middle East region. And, unfortunately, this rift has changed this perception about the GCC and it's become like a source of turbulence in the region.” (AP) MRJ.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn won for coronavirus prevention, Know Song Hye-Kyo’s activities

Nokia withdraws from OFC 2020 over novel coronavirus concerns

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Researchers find a process to minimise pregnancy-related complications

Researchers have made a breakthrough to minimise the chances of pregnancy-related complications such as miscarriages, preeclampsia and foetal growth restriction. They have discovered a process that contributes to placental implantation duri...

NSG commandos' commitment towards country's peace is an inspiration to all, says Shah

After interacting with the National Security Guard NSG commandos here in Rajarhat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said their contribution towards countrys peace and security serves as an inspiration to all countrymen. Today at NSG campus in ...

Army Major dies in fire accident in J-K

Indian Army Major Ankit Budhiraja lost his life in a fire which broke out at his house here on Sunday. The fire broke out at around 02.30 pm.Major Budhiraja managed to get his family and a pet dog out of the house, but succumbed to fire inj...

Free voice calls no excuse for poor service quality, says Trai chief

Telcos are citing free voice calls to duck action on poor quality of service, but that will not pass regulatory muster, Trai Chairman R S Sharma said on Sunday, assuring users that the issue of call drops remains on its agenda The Telecom R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020