Virus cases in Italy soar 40%

Milan, Mar 1 (AP) Italian authorities on Sunday announced that the number of people infected with the new coronavirus in Italy has risen 40 per cent to 1,576 in 24 hours, while another five infected people have died

That brings the number of people infected with the virus in Italy to 34 since cases of the virus exploded February 21

Health authorities say the increase is expected, since it takes as much as two weeks for the containment measures to take effect, and because Italy has a large number of elderly people. (AP) SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

