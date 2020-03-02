Coronavirus deaths rise to 34 in Italy

Rome [Italy], Mar 02 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of people infected with the new coronavirus in Italy has reached 1,577, while five more have died, bringing the death toll to 34, the civil protection chief said Sunday.

"The number of recoveries rose by 33 from yesterday, which means we have 83 recovered patients. We also have five new fatalities," Angelo Borelli told reporters at a press conference.

The infection toll from the previous day stood at 1,049, with 29 deaths and five recovered cases. A majority of people who came down with the COVID-19 disease have nil or mild symptoms and were asked to self-isolate. (Sputnik/ANI)

