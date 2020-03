BRIEF-UAE central bank to reassess forecast for 2020 growth due to coronavirus outbreak

March 3 (Reuters) -

* UNITED ARAB EMIRATES 2020 GROWTH WILL SEE SOME IMPACT FROM OVERALL WEAKER GLOBAL GROWTH DUE TO CORONAVIRUS, MAGDA KANDIL, HEAD OF RESEARCH AND STATISTICS DEPT AT UAE CENTRAL BANK TELLS DUBAI RADIO

* UAE CENTRAL BANK WILL HAVE TO REASSESS FORECAST FOR 2020 GROWTH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.