Syrian warplane targeted by Turkish forces in Idlib - Syrian state news agency

A Syrian government warplane was targeted by Turkish forces in Idlib on Tuesday, state news agency SANA reported.It was not immediately clear if the plane was downed. Turkey launched a military offensive last week in northwest Syria to push back government forces looking to re-take the rebel stronghold.

