Left Menu
Development News Edition

Father-son story gets magical twist in animated 'Onward'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 17:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 16:32 IST
Father-son story gets magical twist in animated 'Onward'
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@pixaronward)

Pixar has made movies about toys, fish, robots in space and cars. Now the hit animation studio is venturing into the world of fathers and sons with "Onward."

Although the film is set in a fantasy world populated by elves, unicorns, pixies, and centaurs, the story is deeply personal for writer and director Dan Scanlon. "Onward," which begins its worldwide roll-out on Wednesday, is the story of elf brothers Ian and Barley Lightfoot, who on Ian's 16th birthday is given a magic wand to bring their long-dead father back to life for a day.

However, the spell goes wrong and their dad returns only from the waist down, leaving the brothers with a pair of animated trousers without the ability to speak or see, unless they can find another magical object to summon up the remainder of their father. Scanlon said he based the film on his and his brother's desire to get to know their father, who died in a car crash when he was only 1 and his brother was 3 years old.

"It's totally therapy that I can't believe Pixar paid for," Scanlon said with a laugh. "It's so indicative of Pixar to want to do something so small and real and true. I can't think of anywhere else where we could have done something like this and been as supported as we were the whole time," he added.

Scanlon took his brother to see a preview of the film, and emotions ran high afterward. "He gave me the longest hug of his life and my life. We're Midwestern guys, so there weren't a lot of tears shed right away, but in our own weird punch-on-the-shoulder way, it was pretty special and wonderful," Scanlon said

Voicing the brothers are "Spider-Man" actor Tom Holland and "Guardians of the Galaxy" star Chris Pratt, who plays Scanlon's older brother. "I've kind of always wanted to be a bit of a bigger brother. I never had an opportunity. I was always the youngest," said Pratt.

Holland, who is the oldest son in his family, said it was "actually really nice to be the younger one for a change."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Ready to conduct local body polls by implementing 50% quota as

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday informed the State Election Commission that it is ready to conduct elections to rural and urban local bodies by implementing the 50 per cent quota as per the directions of the High Court. The state...

APSSB cancels February 2 examination for LDC, JSA

The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board APSSB has decided to cancel the examination conducted by the board on February 2 for recruitment of lower division clerk, junior secretariat assistant and others. The decision to cancel the examin...

CROMSOURCE Announces a Significant Milestone in Digital Management of Its Projects in Cooperation With Techorizon

CROMSOURCE announced today the achievement of a significant milestone in the digital management of clinical research projects for their clients. In February 2020 CROMSOURCE initiated the 1000th trial to be managed within the advanced TheCl...

Targeted insurance offers hotels some relief in coronavirus fight

Organisers of events called off because of the coronavirus are likely to miss out on insurance payouts because typical policies do not cover epidemic outbreaks. Hotels hit by cancellations may fare better.That is because a new type of insur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020