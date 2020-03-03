REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

World finance officials to consider how to cushion economies against coronavirus G7 finance officials will on Tuesday discuss ways to bolster their economies against the impact of the spreading coronavirus outbreak, but are not expected to specifically call for new spending or coordinated interest rate cuts, a G7 official said.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA China urges overseas Chinese to stay away as imported virus cases rise

Chinese authorities on Tuesday asked overseas Chinese to reconsider or minimise their travel plans as the coronavirus epidemic spreads across the world and prompts an uptick of imported cases arriving in the country. U.S.

USA-ELECTION/BIDEN In a Texas chicken joint, Biden and onetime rival Buttigieg unite to stop Sanders

It was a scene that was hard to imagine just one week ago. Joe Biden, 77, and until Sunday his rival for the Democratic presidential nomination Pete Buttigieg, 38, appeared together before a tiny crowd in the Chicken Scratch restaurant in Dallas, where Buttigieg endorsed the former vice president. USA-ELECTION

Moderate Democrats close ranks as Buttigieg, Klobuchar endorse Biden Former rivals Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar endorsed Joe Biden's presidential candidacy on Monday on the eve of Super Tuesday voting, as moderate Democrats rallied around the former vice president to strengthen his challenge to front-runner Bernie Sanders.

BUSINESS AMAZON.COM-DELIVERY

Amazon adds warehouse network closer to cities to speed up same-day delivery Amazon.com Inc has quietly opened a series of small warehouses closer to big U.S. cities in a move to shave hours off delivery times, the company told Reuters.

HP-M&A/XEROX HLNGS Xerox, HP blame each other as takeover battle heats up

U.S. printer maker Xerox Holdings Corp took its $35 billion bid for HP Inc to the U.S. personal computer maker's shareholders on Monday, with a formal tender offer and a rebuttal to HP's account of why they could not negotiate a deal. ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-TAYLOR SWIFT Taylor Swift ranks as best-selling global artist in 2019

Pop superstar Taylor Swift topped the list of the world's best-selling music artists in 2019, thanks to the success of her album "Lover," beating popular acts including Korean pop sensation BTS, recording industry group IFPI said on Monday. HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/KEATING-SINGAPORE

Say nothing at all: Ronan Keating chided for Singapore coronavirus post Irish singer Ronan Keating removed a social media post about ships near Singapore not being allowed to dock because of the coronavirus after several online users said it was misleading.

SPORTS OLYMPICS-2020/CORONAVIRUS

Japan's contract allows postponing of Games to end of year: minister Tokyo's Olympic 2020 contract allows it to postpone the Games until the end of the year, Japan's Olympics minister said on Tuesday, amid concern the coronavirus could disrupt the event.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NBA No high-fives with fans, only fist-bumps, players told as virus precaution

NBA players should fist-bump with fans instead of high-fiving them and avoid taking items to autograph, the league told teams in a memo listing short-term recommendations to limit the spread of the coronavirus. UPCOMING

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT FILM-ONWARD/ (PIX) (TV)

Father-son story gets magical twist in animated 'Onward' Pixar has made movies about toys, fish, robots in space and cars. Now the hit animation studio is venturing into the world of fathers and sons with "Onward."

3 Mar 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SHALE (PIX) Coronavirus puts shaky condition of debt-laden shale firms in spotlight

Weak oil demand, exacerbated by the coronavirus outbreak, is threatening to force a new round of cost cutting at U.S. shale companies needing to refinance debt or raise cash from oil and gas reserves. 3 Mar 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/RESULTS At a Glance: 14 states vote on Super Tuesday

On Super Tuesday, 14 states across the nation will hold primary election. Here is a quick look at what is happening on the ground. 3 Mar 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/G7 G7's draft coronavirus statement makes no direct calls for fiscal, monetary support-source

Group of Seven nations are drafting a statement outlining a plan to soften the economic hit of the coronavirus but which so far excludes direct calls for new government spending or coordinated central bank rate cuts, a G7 official said on Tuesday. 3 Mar 12:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

NIGERIA-LGBT/ (PIX) (TV) Court case of 47 Nigerian men charged under homosexuality law set to resume

A closely-watched trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with public displays of affection with members of the same sex, seen as a test of a law criminalising homosexuality, is set to resume after repeated delays. 3 Mar 13:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-FED/BOWMAN Federal Reserve's Bowman, and banking officials are panelists at Treasury forum

OCC's Joseph Otting, FDIC Chair Jelena McWilliams, Assistant Treasury Secretary for Financial Institutions Bimal Patel and Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman participates in "Minority Depository Institution Preservation" panel before the Freedman's Bank Forum hosted by the U.S. Department of Treasury, in Washington. 3 Mar 14:20 ET / 14:20 GMT

CHEVRON-OUTLOOK/ Chevron to outline investment targets, plans to deal with low oil and gas prices

Chevron on Tuesday holds its annual investors day to outline its capital spending and returns targets with investors listening for details of new cost-cutting and asset sales as oil and gas prices remain depressed. 3 Mar 15:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday 3 Mar 16:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

AUTOS-CORRUPTION/LABOR Sentencing for former UAW official, GM board member who pleaded guilty to taking kickbacks

Sentencing hearing scheduled for former United Auto Workers vice president and General Motors board member Joseph Ashton, who pleaded guilty in December to conspiracy to commit money laundering and wire fraud as part of a wide-ranging federal corruption probe into the union. 3 Mar 16:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

USA-FED/MESTER Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Mester speaks on economy in London

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks on the economic outlook and monetary policy before the Society of Professional Economists Annual Dinner. 3 Mar 14:50 ET / 19:50 GMT

USA-FED/EVANS Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Evans participates in moderated Q&A

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks on the economy before a moderated question-and-answer session hosted by the University of Illinois, in Champaign, Ill. 3 Mar 23:30 ET / 23:30 GMT

MEXICO-AUTOS/ Mexico's INEGI statistics agency publishes auto production, export data

4 Mar CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

SYRIA-SECURITY/GREECE-EU (PIX) (TV) Greek PM and EU's Michel visit Evros

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council head Charles Michel and Greek premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis will visit the Greek-Turkish land border following the migrant build-up after Turkey re-opened its border last week to let migrants reach Europe 3 Mar 12:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

THAILAND-USA/MILITARY-JUNGLE SURVIVAL (PIX) (TV) Snakes, scorpions, U.S and Thai marines learn to survive in tropical jungle Drinking blood from live snakes, killing chicken and scorpions, Thai and U.S. marines hone their survival skills in the tropical jungle of Thailand during the annual Cobra Gold military exercise as part of Asia's largest multi-national military drills.

4 Mar 01:30 ET / 01:30 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/TEXTING (PIX) 'Refused/Angry/Republican': How 2020 text campaigns learn from voters' replies

As the 2020 presidential campaigns continue to push out tens of millions of text messages to find potential supporters, some frustrated U.S. voters are replying to the texts - arguing about candidate's records, trying to convert the volunteers or sending back photos of themselves wearing MAGA hats to Democratic texters. But these conversations can themselves be rich data points for the campaigns. 3 Mar 12:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

FRANCE-ELECTION/CANDIDATE-DOWNSYNDROME (PIX) (TV) Down syndrome, so what? Candidate Laloux promises a more inclusive city if elected

Eleonore Laloux is a 34 year-old candidate to the next local elections. She hopes to be part of the outgoing mayor's team at the Arras town hall at the end of March after a two-round election. She has down syndrome and has always fought for more inclusion in society. With the campaign in full swing, she believes she can bring a difference to her city. 3 Mar 13:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

IRAN-NUCLEAR/ IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi in Paris, Iran report due out

Director General of the IAEA is in Paris to discuss Iran nuclear talks on the same day the agency is due to put out its latest report on Iran’s nuclear activities. It is the first report since Iran said it would no longer keep to its nuclear commitments. Grossi will be meeting France’s foreign minister and then talks with President Emmanuel Macon. 3 Mar 15:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

BOLIVIA-POLITICS/MORALES (PIX) (TV) Former Bolivia's President Morales react to study casting doubt on election fraud

Bolivia's President Evo Morales react to a study by experts at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology that called into question the alleged election fraud that drove him to resign. 3 Mar 19:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/IMMIGRATION (PIX) (TV) In Brexit Britain, there will be a high price for tougher immigration rules

In Brexit Britain, there may no longer be too many cooks in the kitchen. A look at how UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s post-Brexit immigration plans could hit the UK catering industry profits and send prices soaring for diners. 4 Mar

SYRIA-SECURITY/TURKEY-EU EU foreign policy chief visits Turkey amid refugee standoff

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and commissioner for crisis management Janez Lenarcic in Turkey for talks on Idlib crisis, amid standoff over Ankara's decision to open its borders for Syrian refugees into Europe. 4 Mar

WOMENS-DAY/BURKINA-MINERS (PIX) (TV) Women break the mould at Burkina Faso gold mines

When Tene Konate split from her husband in 2011, she struggled to earn enough to feed the two children she was looking after alone. Then she landed an opportunity that transformed her life – a job driving a 72-ton dump truck at the Hounde gold mine in Burkina Faso. Now Konate and a few dozen others have formed a vanguard of women workers overturning long-held traditions and prejudice in a male-dominated industry. 4 Mar

TAIWAN-USA/ Senior US diplomat visits Taiwan

James Moriarty, the US-based head of the American Institute in Taiwan, the top US diplomat in charge of Washington's unofficial ties with Taipei, visits the island and meets senior officials. 4 Mar

ARGENTINA-IMF/ IMF mission visits Argentina to continue debt talks

A technical team from the International Monetary Fund will visit Buenos Aires this week to discuss "next steps" and continue talks on Argentina's economic program and debt strategy. 4 Mar

USA-ELECTION/BIDEN (PIX) (TV) Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden reacts to Super Tuesday results

Former Vice President Joe Biden reacts to Super Tuesday results. 3 Mar 01:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE USA-COURT/CFPB (PIX)

Supreme Court hears challenge to consumer protection agency The U.S. Supreme Court hears a challenge backed by President Donald Trump’s administration to the structure of a federal agency assigned to protect consumers in the financial sector that could undermine its independence from presidential interference.

3 Mar 15:00 ET / 15:00 GMT USA-COURT/SEC

Court weighs case on SEC power to recover ill-gotten gains Supreme Court weighs the ability of the SEC to recover ill-gotten gains

3 Mar 16:00 ET / 16:00 GMT PEOPLE-DURST/

Prosecution opens case in Los Angeles murder trial of real estate scion Robert Durst Los Angeles prosecutors are expected to deliver their opening statement in the murder trial of Robert Durst, the ailing New York real estate scion whose arrest authorities say was hastened by his confession to multiple killings in the 2015 TV documentary "The Jinx." Durst is accused of killing a close friend and confidant, Susan Berman, in December 2000 to silence her about what he knew of the unsolved disappearance and presumed slaying of his wife almost two decades earlier.

4 Mar MARYLAND-SHOOTER/ (TV)

Capital Gazette shooter faces trial on his insanity plea in Maryland The man who pleaded guilty to shooting five people to death in 2018 at the office of the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, stands trial to determine whether he was criminally responsible for his actions. Jarrod Ramos entered a plea of guilty in October to all 23 felony charges against him, including five counts of first-degree murder.

4 Mar SLOVAKIA-KOTLEBA/ (PIX) (TV)

Slovak far-right leader on trial on charges of disseminating neo-Nazi propaganda Marian Kotleba, leader of the People's Party Our Slovakia, on trial on charges of supporting hatred.

4 Mar

