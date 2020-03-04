Poland reports first case of coronavirus

The Polish Health Ministry on Wednesday reported the first case of the novel coronavirus in the country, involving a person who had returned from Germany. The patient has been quarantined at a hospital in the Polish city of Zielona Gora and is in stable condition, Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski said in a press conference.

Several European countries have reported cases of coronavirus through the past few weeks. Italy has reported the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 outside of Asia. First originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, last year, coronavirus has spread to several countries across the world, including India. (ANI)

