Iran says 'no obligation' to allow UN nuclear watchdog access to certain sites

Vienna, Mar 4 (AFP) Iran has no obligation to grant the UN's nuclear watchdog access to sites in Iran when it deems that requests are based on "fabricated information", the Iran's UN ambassador in Vienna said on Wednesday

"Intelligence services' fabricated information ...creates no obligation for Iran to consider such requests," said a statement from Iran's ambassador to the UN in Vienna Kazem Gharib Abadi

It comes a day after a report from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in which it reprimanded Iran for refusing access to two sites which diplomats believe could be connected to Iran's historic nuclear activity. (AFP) ZHZH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.