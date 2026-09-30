Vienna’s Vegetable Garden Shows Why Local Voices Matter in Climate Adaptation Plans

The fertile plain east of Vienna supplies abundant produce to the Austrian capital, earning its reputation as the city's vegetable garden, but its farms depend on a water-management programme started by local growers 40 years ago. The Marchfeld Canal carries and regulates water from the Danube to stabilise groundwater in this naturally dry area, helping farmers irrigate crops as temperatures rise and rainfall declines. Its benefits extend beyond agriculture, with the system helping prevent flooding and providing space for wildlife and recreation, demonstrating how an investment shaped by local needs can serve an entire community.

A farmer-led solution carries a wider climate lesson

Federal and state governments helped finance the canal scheme, which is controlled by local mayors, placing decisions close to the people who depend on its water. That connection between public funding and local responsibility reflects a central challenge in climate adaptation: communities need reliable information, financial support and authority to choose investments suited to the risks they face. Ukraine's Deputy Minister for Recovery, Infrastructure and Transport, Oleksii Ryabykin, stressed that development works better when informed decisions, strong local institutions and community involvement respond to the needs of individual places.

The need for such investment is clear from the scale of recent losses, with more than two-thirds of people in low-income countries losing income or assets to natural disasters and extreme weather between 2021 and 2024. Flooding across central Europe in 2024, including Austria, killed 28 people and caused more than $4 billion in damage. Giving communities the means to plan and finance adaptation can protect livelihoods and support opportunities in agriculture, energy, infrastructure and tourism, making resilience part of everyday economic development.

Making climate information useful beyond the experts

Governments already use climate data, early warning systems and geological hazard maps to guide investment, but technical information can be difficult for non-specialists to understand, and residents' knowledge does not always reach decision-makers. Combining scientific evidence with local experience helps identify specific hazards, the people most exposed and workable responses. The World Bank's Jamele Rigolini highlighted the gap between collecting information and using it, calling for data to inform governance, community discussions and practical decisions about investment priorities.

More than 50 government officials and technical experts from 14 countries across Europe, Africa and Asia gathered in Vienna on September 7–10, 2026, to tackle that challenge through a practitioner programme on Integrating Climate Resilience in Locally Led Programs. Hosted by the Vienna Development Knowledge Center, it was co-led by the World Bank's Platform for Locally Led Climate Action and GeoSphere Austria, the world's oldest meteorological service and an important contributor to disaster preparedness. Participants exchanged experience and explored solutions that could work at greater scale, building on a Vienna workshop in November 2025, a global knowledge exchange in Indonesia in January 2026, and webinars and virtual discussions.

Communities turn risk assessments into investment choices

The Philippines is incorporating climate resilience into an established community-led development programme in vulnerable areas, helping residents map risks and identify responses that combine technical evidence with community assessments. Kenya's government and the World Bank have introduced participatory climate risk assessments across all 47 counties to strengthen local capacity and risk management. Communities in the Kyrgyz Republic are receiving practical tools to visualise and prioritise risks and incorporate climate measures into local planning, supported by a network of mostly female Climate Ambassadors.

Indonesia is strengthening cooperation between national and local institutions by giving thousands of communities risk information and technical guidance to translate policy into village plans, budgets and action. A World Bank-financed project in Madagascar is incorporating adaptation into planning and investment across the drought-prone south, building on a pilot that used household surveys and community visioning exercises. These programmes share a need for systems that help national and local actors interpret risks together, agree on priorities and fund delivery. Monina Josefina Romualdez of the Philippines' Department of Social Welfare and Development described communities as first responders, experts on local vulnerabilities and long-term stewards of adaptation, placing their knowledge at the heart of effective climate investment.