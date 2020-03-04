Left Menu
EXCLUSIVE-Lufthansa to ground 150 aircraft due to coronavirus

  Updated: 04-03-2020 19:19 IST
  Created: 04-03-2020 19:19 IST
Lufthansa will ground 150 aircraft due to the coronavirus, the German airline said on Wednesday, confirming what company sources had told Reuters earlier.

"We are dynamically adjusting our plans to reflect extraordinary circumstances," a Lufthansa spokesman said.

European airline bosses warned on Tuesday that the worst is still to come for the airline industry in terms of economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak, but they predicted that travel demand could stabilise in the coming weeks.

