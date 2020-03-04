Georgia avalanche kills three Italian tourists

Three Italian skiers died in an avalanche in northwestern Georgia on Wednesday, officials said. They were among six people who were skiing in a closed zone near Mount Tetnuldi when the avalanche hit, the Caucasus nation's tourism agency said in a statement.

"Rescuers have found the bodies of three Italians," the agency said, adding it had rescued three more, including one with multiple fractures. Upper Svaneti, where the incident occurred, is one of the highest and most remote skiing destinations in Europe. Its medieval villages dotted with stone watchtowers are on UNESCO's World Heritage list.

