Fed says coronavirus causing disruptions, widespread concern

Washington, Mar 4 (AFP) The coronavirus epidemic already has disrupted travel and access to goods for US industry, and businesses nationwide have sounded the warning that things could get worse, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday

While activity in the world's largest economy continued to grow at a modest to moderate pace in recent weeks, the outlook was becoming more uncertain, according to the Fed's beige book survey

The report contains dozens of mentions of the virus, which said "producers feared further disruptions in the coming weeks." (AFP) SCY

