Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: Dogs can detect heat with 'infrared sensor' in their nose

Science News Roundup: Dogs can detect heat with 'infrared sensor' in their nose
Representative image Image Credit:

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Dogs can detect heat with 'infrared sensor' in their nose, research finds

Dogs have a type of infrared sensor in the tip of their nose which enables them to detect minute changes in temperature such as when other animals are nearby, according to new research. Scientists at Sweden's Lund University and Hungary's Eotvos Lorand University say the discovery can help better understand how predators detect their prey when other senses such as sight, hearing or smell are hindered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources.

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Harsh Vardhan says govt intends to set up coronavirus testing facility for Indians in Iran

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Obama on coronavirus: skip the masks, stay calm

Former US President Barack Obama called Wednesday for people to take common-sense precautions over the coronavirus outbreak -- advising them to follow hand-washing guidelines but not to wear masks. Save the masks for health care workers. Le...

Spring training roundup: Harper smacks two HRs in Phillies' win

Bryce Harper hit his first two homers of the spring and drove in four runs on Wednesday to help the Philadelphia Phillies record a 9-7 victory over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates at Clearwater, Fla. Carlos De La Cruz hit a tiebreaking two-...

Senate Republican sees next step in Biden probe as Democratic presidential race narrows

A U.S. Senate Republican disclosed the next step in his probe of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Bidens son on Wednesday, after the former vice president emerged as front-runner in the race for his partys nomination.Senator Ron Johnso...

Syrian air defences intercept 'hostile targets' over Homs -state media

Syrian air defences have intercepted hostile targets over the Syrian city of Homs, state media said early on Thursday.No further details were immediately available. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020