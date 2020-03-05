Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigerian shoemakers tap national pride, nostalgia to spur local industry

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 15:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 15:30 IST
Nigerian shoemakers tap national pride, nostalgia to spur local industry

Two men in grey jumpsuits brush glue onto rubber soles, while factory machines whir in the background. Elsewhere, women perched behind industrial sewing machines attach leather swatches to sturdy-looking men's shoes.

The production line could be anywhere in the world. But Bertram Dozie, the chief executive of the newly opened Bata Nigeria shoes plant, hopes this Abuja facility heralds a renaissance for Nigerian-made shoes. The factory, which opened in late 2019, can produce more than 500,000 shoes annually. It employs roughly 120 people.

Bata Nigeria is a franchise tied to Bata, a historic shoe company based in Switzerland, and present in 70 countries. The Nigeria franchise has stores in the capital, Abuja, the southwestern megacity Lagos and southern oil city Port Harcourt. Bata Nigeria also sells shoes directly to Nigerian schools, for pupils as part of their uniform, and stocks other stores in the country.

Nigeria's government hopes companies like Bata can spur the local manufacturing sector, create jobs and reduce Africa's biggest economy's reliance on oil sales. It has tried to stimulate this with its long-running "Made in Nigeria" agenda, which included placing import restrictions on shoes in 2007.

The shift to locally-made goods is slowly taking effect. In 2010 Nigeria imported $180 million worth of footwear. By 2018 this figure had fallen to $100 million, mostly from China. Dozie, surrounded by shoes in one of the company's showrooms, described the market opportunities for locally-made mass-produced shoes in Africa's most populous nation of 200 million people as "glaring".

MEMORIES Bata, once a household name in Nigeria, closed its factory in the country around 20 years ago. Brand recognition has helped its return.

It sells everything from strappy heels and protective work boots for adults to black leather school shoes. Prices range from 34,000 naira ($111) for leather boots to just under 6,000 naira for plain casual shoes for children. Dozie, 39, remembers wearing the shoes as a child as part of his school uniform.

Bata was founded 126 years ago in what is now the Czech Republic. A local company began marketing Bata in Nigeria in the 1930s, and manufacturing the shoes in the west African country in the 1960s. Reuters archive footage from 1971 shows a Polish delegation touring a thriving Bata shoe plant in Lagos. Nigerian manufacturing still faces serious disadvantages due to frequent power outages, poor-quality roads and jam-packed ports that push up the cost of raw material imports.

The absence of reliable supply chains of rubber can also pose problems. But Dozie is not alone in hoping that the "Made in Nigeria" label will become a source of pride for consumers.

Tokunbo Onagoruwa, chief executive of Lagos-based shoemaker City Cobbler also said attitudes have shifted. "When I started I wasn't putting my label on the shoes. I didn't want people to know they were made in Nigeria," Onagoruwa said, adding "now people wear 'Made in Nigeria' with all pride."

It helps, she added, that a good quality locally-made shoe costs around £35 ($45), compared with £150 for a high-quality import. Dozie said, "Our citizens are working for themselves and producing these shoes, so people enjoy that story."

($1 = 306.0000 naira) (Writing by Libby George; Editing by Alexis Akwagyiram and Alexandra Hudson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Videos

Latest News

Transforming Britain's John Lewis could take five years, new boss warns

The new chairman of British retailer John Lewis warned on Thursday it could take up to five years to revive the employee-owned group hit by sliding profits. Sharon White, former head of UK telecoms and media regulator Ofcom who succeeded Ch...

Cricket-No current threat to South Africa series, IPL - Indian board

The Indian cricket board is monitoring the development of the coronavirus outbreak in the country but says there is no current threat to its flagship Indian Premier League, with the franchise-based tournament scheduled to start later this m...

Turkey's Erdogan says hopes Putin meeting to ease Syria situation

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he hoped decisions made at his meeting with Russias Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Thursday would ease the situation in northwest Syrias Idlib region, where conflict has escalated in recent weeks.Speaking ...

'Govt taking all measures to prevent spread of coronavirus'

The government is taking all steps to prevent spread of coronavirus and the scale of interventions has been increased in alignment with the evolving situation in India where 28,529 persons have been brought under community surveillance and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020