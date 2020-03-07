U.S. creates new envoy position for Sahel, as militant groups expand foothold
The United States has created a special envoy position to counter rising violence in Africa's Sahel region, a State Department spokesman said on Friday.
Peter Pham, started his new role earlier this week as envoy to the Sahel, the spokesman said. Groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State are expanding their foothold in the northern Africa region.
