Left Menu
Development News Edition

US blocks UN statement backing Syria ceasefire: diplomats

  • PTI
  • |
  • United Nations
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 04:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 04:14 IST
US blocks UN statement backing Syria ceasefire: diplomats

United Nations (US), Mar 7 (AFP) The United States has blocked the adoption of a UN Security Council statement supporting a Syrian ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey, diplomats said following a closed-door meeting. "It's premature," the United States said on Friday, rejecting the joint statement which Russia's ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, had asked the other 14 member states to adopt, according to diplomats.

"Various countries took note and welcome the agreement," said Nebenzia. "But due to a position from one delegation, it was not possible." Syria's war-ravaged Idlib province woke to relative calm Friday, its skies free of warplanes for the first day in months, following the ceasefire deal reached by Russia's President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan. "There are a lot of questions about how it will work in practice, who will monitor it, what is happening west of Aleppo and critically has the Syrian government formally signed up?" said British Ambassador Karen Pierce.

Her German counterpart Christoph Heusgen echoed the sentiment, stating: "We have to see if this will work." "We are concerned about the millions of people who are suffering there and we would (like to) see that this ceasefire leads to a kind of safe zones where people can go back to and they can survive," he added. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said Friday he was pleased with the ceasefire during a phone call with Putin.

According to diplomats, Moscow signaled that it could oppose endorsement of the US-Taliban peace deal in the Security Council following the US opposition to the Russia-Turkey ceasefire. Syria's conflict, which is about to enter its 10th year, has killed more than 380,000 people and displaced half of the country's population. (AFP) AD.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

Kuwait suspends flights to and from seven countries over coronavirus -tweet

Kuwait suspended on Saturday all flights to and from Egypt, Lebanon, Syria, Bangladesh, Philippines, India, and Sri-Lanka for a week starting on Saturday, Kuwaits civil aviation directorate said in a tweet.Kuwait also banned entry of anyone...

Tennis-Players banned from to handing towels to ball-kids in Indian Wells

Players will be banned from handing their towels to ball-kids at next weeks BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, organizers said on Friday.The exchange of sweaty towels between players and ...

Washington state announces new coronavirus death, 15th in U.S.

A hospital in Washington state said on Friday that a 12th person had died there from coronavirus, bringing to 15 the total deaths from the respiratory illness in the United States.EvergreenHealth Medical Center in the Seattle suburb of Kirk...

Trump campaign sues CNN for libel over Russia opinion piece

U.S. President Donald Trumps re-election campaign sued CNN for libel on Friday, over an opinion piece that said the campaign had left open the possibility of seeking Russias help in the 2020 election.The libel lawsuit was the campaigns thir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020