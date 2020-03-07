Left Menu
Development News Edition

Activist urges India to acquire control of Gilgit-Baltistan, accuses Pak of brutality

In a major embarrassment to Pakistan, Senge H Sering a political activist from Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday (local time) urged India to acquire control of the region to save its people from the "brutal colonial reign of Pakistan".

  • ANI
  • |
  • Geneva
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 04:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 04:16 IST
Activist urges India to acquire control of Gilgit-Baltistan, accuses Pak of brutality
Senge H Sering, President of Gilgit Baltistan Studies speaking at the UNHRC in Geneva. Image Credit: ANI

In a major embarrassment to Pakistan, Senge H Sering a political activist from Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday (local time) urged India to acquire control of the region to save its people from the "brutal colonial reign of Pakistan". He also said that people of Gilgit-Baltistan are under constant threat of terrorism perpetuated by the Pakistani military.

"People of Gilgit-Baltistan, who are constitutional citizens of India as part of the union territory of Ladakh, are under constant threat of terrorism perpetuated by the Pakistani military," Sering, Director of Institute of Gilgit-Baltistan Studies, said during the 43rd session of United Nations Human Rights Council here. He added, "70 years ago, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) asked India to station troops in Jammu and Kashmir to protect locals. Today, as a native of Gilgit-Baltistan and Jammu Kashmir, I request India to resume constitutional responsibility and acquire the control of Gilgit-Baltistan to save us from the brutal colonial reign of Pakistan."

Further, Sering said that the locals who are trying to protect natural resources peacefully are threatened with abduction, genocide and economic blockade. "Locals who are trying to protect the natural resources peacefully are threatened with abduction, genocide and economic blockade as it happened recently when pro-Taliban Pakistani citizens called for a massacre of Shias and Ismailis of Gilgit-Baltistan travelling through their district," he said.

Earlier on Friday, Sering told the UNHRC during his intervention, "The people of Pakistan-occupied-Gilgit-Baltistan continue to face torture, sedition and terrorism charges and life-imprisonment for opposing onslaught on their resources and cultural identity. Locals are losing battle against worst demographic engineering due to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor that encourages illegal settlements of Pakistanis and Chinese". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

Kuwait suspends flights to and from seven countries over coronavirus -tweet

Kuwait suspended on Saturday all flights to and from Egypt, Lebanon, Syria, Bangladesh, Philippines, India, and Sri-Lanka for a week starting on Saturday, Kuwaits civil aviation directorate said in a tweet.Kuwait also banned entry of anyone...

Tennis-Players banned from to handing towels to ball-kids in Indian Wells

Players will be banned from handing their towels to ball-kids at next weeks BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, organizers said on Friday.The exchange of sweaty towels between players and ...

Washington state announces new coronavirus death, 15th in U.S.

A hospital in Washington state said on Friday that a 12th person had died there from coronavirus, bringing to 15 the total deaths from the respiratory illness in the United States.EvergreenHealth Medical Center in the Seattle suburb of Kirk...

Trump campaign sues CNN for libel over Russia opinion piece

U.S. President Donald Trumps re-election campaign sued CNN for libel on Friday, over an opinion piece that said the campaign had left open the possibility of seeking Russias help in the 2020 election.The libel lawsuit was the campaigns thir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020