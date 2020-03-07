21 people on stranded cruise ship tested positive for coronavirus: US Vice President

At least 21 people on board the Grand Princess cruise ship stranded off the coast of California were tested positive for the coronavirus, said US Vice President Mike Pence on Friday (local time). "Twenty-one individuals on the Grand Princess tested positive," Pence told reporters at a White House briefing, reported Sputnik.

He added, "Among those positive for coronavirus were 19 crew members and two passengers." Out of more than 3,500 people on board, the US health authorities have altogether tested 46 people.

After confirming the coronavirus presence, the authorities decided that the ship will be brought to a non-commercial port and all the people on board tested for the disease, Pence added. The number of confirmed coronavirus infections globally has surpassed 101,000, with more than 3,400 deaths and 55,800 recoveries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

