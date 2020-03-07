Soccer-Former Barcelona forward Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay - police

Former Brazilian forward Ronaldinho Gaucho was arrested in Paraguay on Friday for attempting to enter the country with an adulterated passport, Paraguayan police told Reuters.

Gilberto Fleitas, the head of the investigations unit of the Paraguayan police, said Ronaldinho and his brother were taken into custody just hours after a judge refused to ratify a prosecutor's proposal for an alternative punishment.

"The detention order has been carried out," Fleitas told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

