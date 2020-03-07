Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Former Barcelona forward Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay - police

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 06:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 06:57 IST
Soccer-Former Barcelona forward Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay - police

Former Brazilian forward Ronaldinho Gaucho was arrested in Paraguay on Friday for attempting to enter the country with an adulterated passport, Paraguayan police told Reuters.

Gilberto Fleitas, the head of the investigations unit of the Paraguayan police, said Ronaldinho and his brother were taken into custody just hours after a judge refused to ratify a prosecutor's proposal for an alternative punishment.

"The detention order has been carried out," Fleitas told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

Mortal remains of DMK General Secretary K Anbazhagan kept at his residence in Kizhpakkam

The mortal remains of DMK General Secretary K Anbazhagan have been kept at his residence in Kizhpakkam here. He passed away on Saturday at the age of 97 at a hospital in Chennai following a prolonged illness. Anbazhagan served as the Genera...

Two U.S. health screeners at LAX test positive for coronavirus -internal email

Two federal health screeners at Los Angeles International Airport have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an email sent to their colleagues on Friday, which was seen by Reuters. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Preven...

Soccer-Former Barcelona forward Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay - police

Former Brazil and Barcelona forward Ronaldinho Gaucho was arrested in Paraguay on Friday for attempting to enter the country with an adulterated passport, Paraguayan police said. Gilberto Fleitas, the head of the investigations unit of the ...

Twenty-one people test positive for coronavirus aboard cruise ship off San Francisco

Twenty-one people tested positive for coronavirus aboard a ship that was denied entry to San Francisco Bay after a number of passengers and crew developed flu-like symptoms on the vessel, which had been linked to infections from an earlier ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020