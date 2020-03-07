70 people trapped in China hotel collapse

Around 70 people were trapped after a hotel building collapsed in China's Quanzhou city on Saturday, according to the official media here. Twenty-three people were rescued after the 80-room hotel collapsed in Fujian Province.

Around 70 people were trapped under the rubble, state-run China Daily reported. The accident happened around 7.30 pm local time, the report said. Rescue efforts were underway...

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.