8 injured in blast near Levies headquarters in Balochistan's Chaman
At least eight people, including two Levies officials, sustained injuries in a blast near the Levies headquarters in the Baloch city of Chaman on Saturday, police said, as reported by the Pakistani media. The explosive material was planted in a motorcycle, Geo News reported, citing police.
The area has been cordoned off and a bomb disposal squad had been called to ascertain the nature and impact of the blast. Balochistan government has condemned the incident and the Chief Minister has directed the relevant officials to submit a report on the same.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
