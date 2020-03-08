Austrian avalanche kills five on snowshoe trek

An avalanche killed five people on a snowshoeing tour in the Dachstein region of Austria on Sunday, police said. The five people were believed not to be Austrian, but their identities were still under investigation, a spokeswoman for police in Upper Austria province said.

Broadcaster ORF said on its website that initial indications were the five young victims came from the Czech Republic. A search has ended and found no more victims, police said.

