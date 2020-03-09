Left Menu
A day without women: strikes in Mexico and Argentina follow huge rallies

  • Mexico City
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 11:57 IST
  • Created: 09-03-2020 11:30 IST
Millions of women in Mexico and Argentina will stay away from offices, school and government offices on Monday, stepping up historic protests against gender violence that saw hundreds of thousands take to the streets over the weekend. The one-day action dubbed "a day without us" is intended to show what life would be like if women vanished from society. In Mexico, the strike stems from a surge in the disappearances of women and femicides, or gender-motivated killings of women.

Femicides in Mexico jumped 137% in the past five years, government statistics show, as gang violence pushed the national murder tally to record heights. Most violent crimes go unsolved. On Sunday, women took to the streets in unprecedented numbers across Latin America as part of International Women's Day, demanding abortion rights and action from leaders to stem the violence.

The mostly peaceful protests saw anger boiling over into some outbreaks of violence, such as Molotov cocktails thrown at Mexico's national palace, after the killing of a 7-year-old and the murder and skinning of a young woman shocked the nation. The impact of Monday's strike, in contrast, will stem from the absence of women in businesses, universities and government ministries. Not all women, however, will take part.

"We are tired of being victims, of being abused and mistreated. Enough is enough," said Alma Delia Díaz, 45, a beautician in the Mexico City suburb of Ecatepec. Diaz said she supported women making their voice heard but personally could not miss a day's work.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said government employees are free to join the walkout. But he has also accused political opponents of seeking to exploit Mexico's security problems to undermine his administration.

