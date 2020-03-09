Pak Army colonel, 2 terrorists killed in KP province

A Pakistan Army colonel and two terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire on Monday after security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation to foil a "major terrorist activity" in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. Acting on a tip-off, security personnel launched a search operation in Tank area of the Dera Ismail Khan district in KP province and cordoned off a terrorist hideout, the Army said in a press statement.

In the intense exchange of fire, Colonel Mujeeb Ur Rehman and two terrorists were killed, it said. A large cache of arms and ammunition were also recovered from terrorist hideout. "The forces foiled a major terrorist activity by neutralising the threat," the statement said..

