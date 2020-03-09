51-year-old woman suffers severe burn injuries in acid attack in Nepal

A 51-year-old woman sustained severe burn injuries on her face and chest after her neighbour allegedly threw acid on her following a dispute over a broken cricket bat, police said. The incident happened in Kapilavastu district on Friday when Hari Naryan Barai threw acid on Bedamati Devi Gupta after the woman insisted that he should pay for her son's cricket bat that the man had broken.

According to a report in the Kathmandu Post, Barai, who is a battery mechanic, got the chemical from his own shop and threw it on Gupta. Five litres of acid has been confiscated from his shop, Police Inspector Dipesh Kharel said, adding that Barai is being tried under a murder attempt case.

“The victim is in a critical condition. She cannot speak, she is communicating through gestures,” Kharel was quoted as saying in the report..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

