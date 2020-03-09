Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain creates unit to fight virus disinformation

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 15:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 15:37 IST
Britain creates unit to fight virus disinformation

Britain has set up a specialist unit to combat the spread of disinformation about the novel coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Monday. The culture department said teams had been brought together to provide a fuller picture of the potential extent, scope and impact of the issue.

"The aim is, where necessary, to identify and respond to disinformation related to COVID-19," it added in a statement. As of Sunday, Britain had 278 confirmed cases of the virus, including three deaths.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was on Monday chairing an emergency committee with scientific experts, with more stringent measures to delay the spread of the virus expected. Culture minister Oliver Dowden did not identify any specific source for the disinformation.

But he said preventing the deliberate or inadvertent spread of false information was a "top priority", after several days of panic buying in supermarkets. The government will have "regular engagement" with social media platforms to monitor and limit and its spread, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Manipal Hospitals Jayanagar Unveils Post-pregnancy Fitness Plans on International Women's Day

BANGALORE, March 9, 2020 PRNewswire -- Manipal Hospitals Jayanagar, in an endeavour to offer post-pregnancy fitness regime, unveiled a unique Fitness Plan for new moms on account of World International Womens Day. The special package was un...

HC restrains BMC from working on drain project on Godrej land

The Bombay High Court on Monday temporarily restrained the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation from carrying out work on the widening of a drain inside the suburban property of Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Limited. A division bench of Just...

Dueling Afghan leaders both declare themselves president

Afghanistans rival leaders were each sworn in as president in separate ceremonies on Monday, throwing plans for negotiations with the Taliban into chaos and creating a dilemma for the United States as it figures out how to move its peace de...

China condemns Pompeo's remarks branding COVID-19 as 'Wuhan virus'

China on Monday condemned US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for branding the COVID-19 as the Wuhan virus, terming his remarks as despicable behaviour and an attempt to stigmatise the Communist nation. The World Health Organisation WHO has o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020