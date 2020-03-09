Tata Comm features in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant

Tata Communications has been named as a Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global for the seventh consecutive year. Gartner Magic Quadrant assesses various companies' vision and their ability to execute. According to its report, "Enterprises need greater network agility to support digital initiatives, and global network service providers are supplying new services in response".

"We have made a number of significant enhancements to our global network offering in the past 12 months, including the launch of our IZO SD-WAN and SD-WAN virtual lab capabilities, among others. "These important developments have enabled Tata Communications to reinforce its position as a best-of-breed strategic partner for businesses looking to innovate and achieve sustainable growth without sacrificing efficiency," Tata Communications Chief Technology Officer Genius Wong said on Monday.

The network service market is undergoing a major transformation, with new generations of software-based network technologies enabling new services and business models that are less focused on large-scale infrastructure, Gartner said. To reflect these trends, the Magic Quadrant focuses on transformational technologies and/or approaches that address the future needs of end-users, as well as today's market, it added.

