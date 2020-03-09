Left Menu
India, Afghanistan victims of cross-border terrorism by Pakistan: Experts

Political experts and human rights activists have accused Pakistan of promoting cross-border terrorism in India and Afghanistan, during an event held in Geneva.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Geneva
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 19:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 19:54 IST
Charles Graves (R), a human rights defender and expert on Pakistan affairs, speaking at an event in Geneva. Image Credit: ANI

Political experts and human rights activists have accused Pakistan of promoting cross-border terrorism in India and Afghanistan during an event held in Geneva. Titled "International Seminar on Cross-Border Terrorism and Human Security", the event was organised by International Center Against Terrorism in collaboration with RADDHO and other NGOs, and was focused on ways to prevent trans-border and transnational terrorism.

Arif Aajakia, a human rights activist from Pakistan laid stress on how Pakistan is sheltering various terrorist groups for its proxy war against India and Afghanistan. He said, "Pakistan's foreign policy has a cornerstone of terrorism and cross-border terrorism. Pakistan has been involved in cross-border terrorism in Afghanistan and India since decades now. On the eastern side of Pakistan, in India, they don't promote but create terrorist groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Laskar-e-Jhangvi and Jaish-e-Mohammed, who commit terrorism in India."

"The same way, they created Taliban, their proxy to wage a war in Afghanistan. So, you can have peace neither in Afghanistan nor in India, until you contain Pakistan and stop their cross-border terrorism activities," Aajakia said. "Pakistan's military and its notorious spy agency, the ISI, is systematically involved in these cross-border terrorism activities. Pakistan's political government, the puppet Prime Minister Imran Khan, always defend and give cover to these terrorist activities", said Aajakia, who now lives in London," he added.

The speakers also laid emphasis on how Islamic fundamentalists in Pakistan are brainwashing the civilians and instigating them to be part of "jihad" or holy war. Charles Graves, a human rights defender and expert on Pakistan affairs said, "In Balochistan, the south of Pakistan, the people who are not Baloch are trying to bring the Baloch in some sort of 'jihad'. That's also quite amazing that religion is denying the ethnic rights and is overcoming ethnic rights. So, we have to watch, what is going to happen in Pakistan now there is a very close alliance with China which is bringing quite a bit of financial aid to Pakistan."

New Delhi and Kabul have accused Pakistan on several occasions for promoting terrorism. Pakistan is already on 'grey list' of a Financial Action Task Force, for financing terror outfits based in its territory. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

