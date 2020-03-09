Ryanair cuts more Italian flights to April 8 over coronavirus
Ryanair on Monday cut more international flights to Italy and domestic flights within the country until April 8 after the Italian government imposed travel restrictions in northern Italy to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
The Irish budget carrier said it will suspend all Italian domestic flights to and from Bergamo, Parma, Treviso and Milan's Malpensa airport from Tuesday and run a severely reduced international schedule to and from those four cities as well as Venice and Rimini, operating only on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays.
