Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Caged' pope receives guests -- from afar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 22:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 22:04 IST
'Caged' pope receives guests -- from afar

Pope Francis, who complained of feeling "caged" while addressing the faithful by livestream because of the new coronavirus, received 30 French bishops on Monday -- at a healthy distance. Pictures released by the Vatican showed the bishops seated in armchairs spaced a metre (three feet) apart, in keeping with government regulations aimed at fighting an illness that has killed 366 people in Italy in just over two weeks.

All were kept a good distance away from the 83-year-old pontiff, who address the 30 bishops, a prelate from Peru and two foreign ambassadors to the Holy See by microphone. But everyone still shook hands, a participant said.

"After 2:40 non-stop with Pope Francis, I can assure you that he is in great shape," Francois Jacolin, the bishop of Lucon, said on Twitter. The Argentine-born pope has been out with a cold for more than a week, cancelling many of his public appearances.

Although he had a part of a lung removed when he was young, the pope has enjoyed a life of good health and follows a rigorous schedule. His unusual absence during the coronavirus scare prompted immediate speculation that he had contacted COVID-19.

A newspaper reported last week that the pope had been tested for the virus and came out clean, although the Vatican never confirmed it. On Sunday, obeying instruction from the Italian government, the pope delivered his traditional Angelus Prayer and message to the world's 1.3 billion Catholics by livestream instead of from his window facing Saint Peter's Square.

The measure was designed to keep the crowds down and the risk of contagion low. But the pope still took a peek out the window and waved after he was done, drawing a cheer from a few faithful who had still turned out to watch the pope's appearance on a giant screen.

"It is a little strange, this Angelus Prayer today, with a pope in a cage in a library," Pope Francis remarked Sunday. "But I see you -- I am close to you," he added.

Famous for his geniality and gregarious style, the pope will sit down and record another livestream on Wednesday, replacing his weekly "general audience" appearance on Saint Peter's Square..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Orders sink for Italy's luxury suppliers as virus spreads - sources

Global luxury brands including Gucci and Louis Vuitton are scaling back orders with Italian suppliers, as the spread of the coronavirus from key market China to major manufacturing hub Italy hits business across the sector, industry sources...

WHO chief says threat of coronavirus becoming pandemic now 'very real'

Geneva Switzerland, Mar 9 SputnikANI World Health Organization Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Monday that the threat of the coronavirus outbreak becoming a global pandemic was now very real after the deadly virus has ...

US-China trade war, coronavirus have impacted global economy: Anurag Thkaur

Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Monday said that US-China trade war and coronavirus have impacted global trade.First US-China trade war caused economic slowdown globally, and now Coronavirus has hit the economy and impa...

Hologic gets U.S. funding for coronavirus test kit

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said on Monday it will provide financial aid to Hologic Inc to develop a coronavirus diagnostic kit that would be able to process up to 1,000 tests in 24 hours.The molecular diagnostic test, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020